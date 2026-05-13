PM Narendra Modi thanked Haryana voters for BJP's strong performance in municipal elections, saying the mandate reflects faith in the party's development agenda and the 'double-engine government'. CM Nayab Saini echoed the sentiment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked voters in Haryana after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered a strong performance in the municipal elections, saying the mandate reflects public faith in the party's development agenda and the "double-engine government" model in the state.

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In a post on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude to voters and credited BJP workers for the victory. "My deepest gratitude to my family members in the state for the spectacular victory of the BJP in the Haryana municipal elections! This victory has once again made it clear that the people have unwavering faith in the development and good governance policies being pursued by the BJP-NDA government. This victory is also a symbol of the trust that the people of Haryana have in the state's double-engine government. On this occasion, I wholeheartedly congratulate all those party workers who played a key role in this victory for the BJP," PM Modi wrote.

हरियाणा के नगर निकाय चुनावों में भाजपा की शानदार विजय के लिए राज्य के मेरे परिवारजनों का बहुत-बहुत आभार! इस जीत से एक बार फिर स्पष्ट हो गया है कि जनता-जनार्दन का भाजपा-एनडीए सरकार द्वारा किए जा रहे विकास और सुशासन की नीतियों पर अटूट विश्वास है। यह विजय राज्य की डबल इंजन सरकार… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2026

CM Saini Welcomes Results

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also welcomed the results and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his leadership.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi जी, हरियाणा की जनता ने आपके यशस्वी नेतृत्व, सेवा, सुशासन और गरीब कल्याण की नीतियों पर एक बार फिर अपना स्नेह और विश्वास प्रकट किया है। नगर निकाय चुनावों में भाजपा की यह ऐतिहासिक विजय आपके मार्गदर्शन एवं कार्यकर्ताओं की अथक मेहनत का परिणाम… https://t.co/KOUIJFZ9qK — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) May 13, 2026

In a post on X, CM Saini said the result reflects public trust in the BJP's governance and welfare policies. "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Haryana have once again expressed their affection and trust in your illustrious leadership, service, good governance, and policies for the welfare of the poor. This historic victory of the BJP in the municipal elections is the result of your guidance and the tireless hard work of the party workers," Saini wrote.

He further added, "The people have given their full blessings to the development works of the double-engine government and its public welfare schemes. On behalf of the entire people of Haryana and the BJP family, heartfelt thanks and congratulations to you."

BJP's Strong Showing in Sonipat

The BJP registered a strong showing across the state, securing a landslide victory in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation by winning 17 out of 22 wards, while the Congress managed to win only five. (ANI)