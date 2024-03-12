Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana: All about the state's BJP president

    Khattar stepped down amidst strained relations between the BJP and the JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, stemming from their failure to agree on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

    Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini to be next CM of Haryana
    With Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation from the position of Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, BJP's Kurukshetra MP, has emerged as the chosen leader of the BJP legislature party. This development indicates Saini's potential elevation to the chief ministerial role amid apparent divisions in the BJP-JJP ruling coalition.

    Khattar stepped down amidst strained relations between the BJP and the JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, stemming from their failure to agree on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state. Khattar submitted his resignation to Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan ahead of the BJP legislature party meeting.

    'It is unconstitutional': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declares state will not implement CAA

    Despite the BJP-JJP alliance showing signs of strain, the BJP claims to have the required majority, with 41 MLAs out of the 90-member House, and the support of six independents.

    Who is Nayab Singh Saini?

    Nayab Singh Saini, hailing from the OBC community, embarked on his BJP journey in 1996, steadily climbing through organizational ranks. His roles included district general secretary of the BJP Youth Wing in Ambala and district president of Ambala BJP.

    IUML moves Supreme Court against CAA implementation, terms it 'discriminatory'

    Saini achieved electoral success as an MLA from the Narayangarh constituency in 2014, leading to his ministerial appointment in the Haryana government in 2016. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Saini secured victory from Kurukshetra, defeating his INC rival by a substantial margin.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
