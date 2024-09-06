Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Elections 2024: 'Ab main kya karu?' BJP leader breaks down after being denied poll ticket | WATCH

    Former BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar was left in tears after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. He expressed his disappointment and helplessness during an interview, questioning the decisions being made.

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA on Friday burst into tears during an interview after he was denied a party ticket from Haryana. Shashi Ranjan Parmar is seen being questioned in a video over his name being removed off the list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.  Parmar was presenting his claim for a BJP candidature from Bhiwani and Tosham in the state.

    "I had thought that my name would be on the list..," the leader said before he chokes, breaks down and starts weeping. In an attempt to console the leader, the interviewer said that both his constituency and the party will see his value. The former MLA, nevertheless, is still in tears.

    "I had assured people that my name was being considered. What do I do now? I am helpless," the wailing MLA can be heard saying.

    The interviewer asks the leader to stay strong for party workers and the people who voted for him. "Netaji, aap honsla rakhein (Sir, please stay strong)," he said in Hindi. "What is happening to me...the way that I have been treated... I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?" Parmar said in a hoarse voice.

    Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8. The last date to file nominations is September 12, with the papers being scrutinised on September 13. Nominations can be withdrawn till September 16

