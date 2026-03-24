UP AIMIM president Haji Shaukat Ali has sparked controversy by warning that anyone who harms a Muslim would be killed in an encounter. He also demanded 11 MLAs to protect the community's interests. The party will also contest WB polls.

AIMIM UP Chief's 'Encounter' Threat Sparks Row

Uttar Pradesh All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Haji Shaukat Ali has stirred political controversy in the state by warning that anyone who harms a Muslim would be killed in an encounter. Addressing his supporters, Ali said, "Give us just 11 MLAs in UP, not 111." He also said that anyone who kills a Muslim will also be killed in an encounter, and he was leaving with this promise.

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He told his supporters that if mosques and madrasas are to be protected, they will need to create a stick, a flag, a leader, and reach the Assembly. Highlighting development concerns, Ali said progress should reach beyond Gorakhpur and Saifai to cities like Meerut. Referring to a statement by the Meerut Captain about revoking licenses of those offering street prayers, he expressed hope that similar action would be taken during the Ram Navami procession against practices such as the Naagin dance in front of mosques.

The AIMIM leader also claimed that Muslims, despite contributing to the country's liberation, have faced significant injustices. He alleged that madrasas were locked, homes demolished on false charges, and people were shot.

He criticised political parties, stating that those who elected 111 MLAs are now saying that this is not their government.

AIMIM Announces West Bengal Poll Alliance

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi hs announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

West Bengal Election Schedule 2026

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026.

The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)