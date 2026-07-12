BRS leader Harish Rao heavily criticised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on the Kaleshwaram project, branding him a 'psycho' and condemning his 'foul language'. Rao demanded an unconditional apology for comments about 'belt treatment'.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao on Sunday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project issue, alleging that the Chief Minister's comments about "belt treatment" and "blood on crops" were inappropriate and demanded an unconditional apology.

Addressing a press conference here, Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of using "foul language" instead of addressing farmers' concerns over irrigation water. "Yesterday, listening to the words spoken by the state Chief Minister, he seemed like a 'psycho'. His words are not becoming of a Chief Minister. When people ask for water to be released into their fields, lies and abuses are flowing from the Chief Minister's mouth. Today, the farming community and the people of the state need drinking water and irrigation water. The people or farmers of this state do not need the Chief Minister's curses," Rao said.

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'Foul language, abuses and sadism'

Rao alleged that three traits were visible in the Chief Minister's speech -- "blatant lies, abuses and sadism". "We cannot compete with his foul language. We do not wish to lose our character by engaging in abuses like his. Furthermore, no 'pink soldier' (BRS worker) or activist is intimidated by his abuses, curses or threats of imprisonment," he said.

Referring to a video clip of Revanth Reddy's remarks, Rao said, "While we ask the Chief Minister to provide water for farmers' fields, Revanth Reddy talks about letting our blood flow. Is this appropriate language for a Chief Minister? When we ask for water, he says he wants blood."

"If our blood is what stands in the way of you providing water, we are prepared to give that as well. But we want water," he added.

'Bloodthirsty mindset'

Rao said political criticism was natural but alleged that occupying the post of Chief Minister and talking about "sprinkling the blood of the opposition on crops" or using "belt treatment" was unacceptable. "This is a clear indication of his bloodthirsty mindset. Where did he speak these words? At the Bodhi Pavilion. Despite the name 'Bodhi Pavilion', his words incite violence and are filled with aggression," Rao said. Bodhi Pavilion is the official CM camp office and conference centre used by Reddy.

Rao further alleged that Reddy was using such language out of frustration and claimed the Chief Minister lacked answers on governance issues. "If you had answers, if you had substance, if you had knowledge or power, you would discuss the issues. Frustration is evident in you. You are on a downward spiral, and out of the frustration that defeat is certain, you have resorted to foul language," he said.

'BRS demands unconditional apology'

Rao also demanded that the Chief Minister apologise for his remarks. "I demand that Revanth Reddy, after making such derogatory remarks, at least watch himself on TV, realise his mistake, and offer an unconditional apology. Do you think by abusing us, putting us in jail, or shedding our blood, you can escape the responsibility of providing water to farmers?" Rao asked.

'Not afraid of arrests'

He said BRS workers were not afraid of arrests or imprisonment. "Arrests and movements are not new to us. During the Telangana movement, we were arrested and jailed many times. We are not afraid of arrests or jails. For the sake of justice and the state, we were jailed then. Today, we are ready to go to jail or give our blood for the sake of lakhs of farmers, but we will not leave you," he said.

Rao also accused the Chief Minister of neglecting farmers facing water shortages due to poor rainfall and El Nino conditions. "You don't have any concern for giving water to the farmers' parched fields. Today, we are seeing this across the state--cotton seeds have been sown. Due to a lack of rain and the impact of El Nino, there is a drought-like situation. Poor farmers are desperately carrying pots and buckets of water to sprinkle on each individual plant to save them," he said.

'Kaleshwaram project misinformation'

Responding to Revanth Reddy's remarks on the Kaleshwaram project, Rao alleged that the Chief Minister was spreading misinformation about water availability at the Kannepally Pump House. Rao claimed that despite the Chief Minister's statement that water could not be lifted without closing the Medigadda Barrage gates, the pump house could operate based on the current water level. "The Kannepally Pump House motors operate at an elevation of 93.5 metres. Today, there is a flood of one lakh cusecs in the Godavari. When there is a flood of one lakh cusecs, the water level reaches 97 metres. The water is already above that level; you only have to turn on the motors and the water will be lifted," he said.

Rao cited a letter by retired engineers, claiming it stated that the Kannepally Pump House had the capacity to lift up to 3 TMC of water per day under the present conditions.

CM Reddy's remarks

His remarks come after Reddy on Saturday said the state government was working to restore the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project with the help of experts and accused the previous BRS government of irregularities in the execution of the project. "We are trying to restore the Kaleshwaram Project. That is why we appointed officials and internationally renowned experts on this issue. We are trying our level best. Don't politicise these projects. Whatever happened, happened. Whatever was looted was looted. They (BRS leaders) are steeped in lies and corruption. They are looters and cheaters," Reddy had said.

The Chief Minister said the government was following recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and Central Water Commission (CWC) and that rehabilitation work would be carried out under expert supervision. (ANI)