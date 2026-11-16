Haridwar's Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya will host a two-day event on November 21-22 to celebrate Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma's birth centenary, focusing on spiritual growth and national development with prominent religious leaders in attendance.

Haridwar to Host Centenary Event for Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Soon

Haridwar is set to host a two-day programme on November 21 and 22 at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV) campus as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, focusing on spiritual and intellectual awakening alongside nation-building.

Speaking to the media in Haridwar, DSVV Vice-President Chinmay Pandya said the event is the second programme of the second phase of the centenary celebrations. Representatives and dedicated volunteers from more than 5,000 Gayatri Pariwar centres across India and abroad, along with saints and distinguished guests, are expected to participate.

Pandya said, "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Juna Akhara Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Rajrajeshwaranand Maharaj, Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and other prominent saints of Haridwar are expected to attend the gathering. Invitations have also been sent to the Chief Ministers and Governors of several states, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh."

Sharing the vision behind the event, Pandya said, "The Gayatri Pariwar is celebrating 2026 as a year marked by three special blessings, with the objective of not merely remembering the lives of great personalities but establishing their ideals in social conduct and national life." He noted that Gurudev believed coordination between religious and political institutions is essential to make the nation capable and strong—with religious institutions providing moral and spiritual direction to society, and political institutions translating that direction into action through welfare-oriented governance.

Recalling the first phase of the celebrations held during a five-day programme at Bairagi Dweep in Haridwar on Vasant Panchami in January, Pandya said five key resolutions were adopted at the time. The upcoming two-day event is being organised in the spirit of 'Pratigya Purti' to review the progress made towards those resolutions and reinforce the commitment to individual, family, and social development.