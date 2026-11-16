Authorities recovered two bomb-like objects in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, while reconstructing the crime scene for the November 3 railway sleeper blast. The prime accused, Mahakdeep and Devendra, are currently in police custody for interrogation.

Blast Case Probe in Rajasthan Leads to Recovery of Two Bomb Objects

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): Ongoing investigations into the November 3 railway sleeper blast conspiracy have uncovered fresh leads, culminating in the recovery of two suspicious, bomb-like objects in the Ramsinghpur area of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. The breakthrough came as a local police team took the prime accused, Mahakdeep, currently in police custody, along with an accomplice, Devendra, for an on-site crime scene reconstruction and inspection.

The subsequent recovery of explosive-like items prompted immediate security protocols, leading the police to cordon off the surrounding area and restrict traffic along one side of the main thoroughfare. According to Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police Harishankar, the accused, Mahakdeep, currently in police custody, has provided several crucial details. A police team took Mahakdeep and her accomplice, Devendra, to the scene of the incident for an on-site inspection. Subsequently, the discovery of two bomb-like objects in the Ramsinghpur area caused a stir. Upon receiving the information, the police cordoned off the surrounding area as a precautionary measure, and traffic on one side of the main road was halted.

Meanwhile, a bomb squad from Jaipur and a dog squad from Bikaner reached the site and inspected the two suspicious objects. Officials and teams from various investigative agencies are arriving at the scene. Efforts are currently underway to safely neutralise the objects. ASP Neelam Chaudhary has also arrived at the location to assess the situation.

The investigation has revealed that the two accused stayed several times at a hotel located on State Highway-94, approximately 10 kilometres from the incident site. The accused departed from the same hotel prior to the incident. The police are currently examining the details of their visits and stays at the hotel. At present, the police and investigative agencies are conducting intensive questioning of both accused, and efforts are being made to determine the nature of the bomb-like items found in the Ramsinghpur area and their potential link to the railway blast conspiracy. Further significant revelations are expected as the investigation progresses.

This development comes after two people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with a blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line near 50 GB village in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said The blast had occured on November 3. The arrested accused were identified as Devendra Singh and Mahakdeep Kaur, both residents of Gurdaspur in Punjab. Police have also detained other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident or assisting in the execution of the suspected blast. According to the information received, the case was solved with the help of inputs from Sri Ganganagar Police and coordination with security agencies. Following the arrests, police have launched an intensive interrogation of the accused to ascertain further details about the incident and establish the role of other suspected persons.

Bikaner Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash and Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar are personally questioning the accused as part of the investigation. IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary is conducting the investigation into the entire case. Meanwhile, two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway on November 3. Police had earlier ruled out any link with the 7.5 kg of RDX recently recovered in the border region. "There is no connection with the seized RDX, till now," Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar had said.