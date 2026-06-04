TN Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar announced that multiple hard disks have gone missing from the Secretariat, prompting a formal probe by police and vigilance. The minister has vowed that no one involved in the theft case will be spared.

Tamil Nadu Electricity and Law Minister Nirmal Kumar announced on Thursday that multiple hard disks have gone missing from the Secretariat, prompting both police and vigilance departments to launch formal investigations into the breach. The minister stated that "no one involved in the hard disk theft case will be spared."

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Investigation into Missing Hard Disks

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Chennai, Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar said, "Last month, it was reported that several hard disks had gone missing. Vigilance inquiries are underway, and the police are also conducting an investigation. Efforts are being made to arrest certain individuals."

Detailing the status of the ongoing search for those responsible, Nirmal Kumar said, "Investigators are examining who was involved, why the theft occurred, and the circumstances surrounding it. It would not be appropriate to comment further while the investigation is ongoing. Details will be announced once an official report is submitted."

Security Measures and Scope of Probe

"We have instructed that all documents at the Electricity Department headquarters be kept secure. Important documents and data stored on computers are being safeguarded. We have also directed officials to create backups of all records, including data related to contracts and contract employees," the Minister said.

He further stated that the transformer corruption case is already with the CBI. "The police are investigating all related matters, including who was awarded contracts over the past five years. The full picture will emerge once the investigation is completed," he said.

Explaining the protective measures being implemented across the department, the minister noted, "Hard disks containing data from important departments have been stolen. The headquarters has several divisions, and each is being investigated separately. We are examining what data was stored and what information has been taken."

No One Can Intimidate Government: Minister

The Minister further remarked, "No one can intimidate or threaten any government. Anyone found engaging in wrongdoing will face action. No individual can manipulate government institutions. If anyone believes they can act with impunity, appropriate legal action will be taken. Investigations are ongoing to determine why the hard disks were stolen, who stole them, and for whose benefit they were taken."

Nirmal Kumar said that documents have been stolen, and all missing records are being accounted for. "The investigation is also being carried out using CCTV footage. We are reviewing contract allocations made over the last five years. No one will be able to escape responsibility," he said.

When asked whether there was any suspicion regarding former minister Senthil Balaji, Nirmal Kumar responded, "The transformer corruption case took place during the period when Senthil Balaji was in charge. That matter is already under CBI investigation. It would not be appropriate for me to make any comments while the inquiry is ongoing."

Internal Involvement Suspected Amid Departmental Challenges

He further stated that backup procedures are continuing, and efforts are being made to protect all existing records, adding, "Audits are also underway. Preliminary information suggests that employees working within the department may have been involved. They are being questioned, and further details will be disclosed once the investigation is completed."

He said, "The hard disks could not have been removed without a reason. We are investigating the motive and determining on whose behalf they were taken."

"Our new government has not even completed one month in office. We are carrying out the necessary reforms. During periods of restructuring, such issues can arise. Most of our efforts are currently focused on rectification and improvement works. Naturally, these measures require time," he added.

The TN Electricity Department is burdened with a debt of Rs 2 lakh crore. Out of a sanctioned workforce of around 1.4 lakh employees, only about 70,000 are currently working, meaning nearly 50 per cent of positions remain vacant. "The number of substations has not increased, and coal procurement has been inadequate. These issues cannot be resolved within a month. However, we are confident that the department can be restored to a stable and efficient condition. Work is progressing rapidly, and we believe these goals can be achieved. There is sufficient electricity to meet demand, though occasional pressures arise. Efforts are underway to address these challenges and ensure a reliable power supply," Minister Nirmal Kumar said. (ANI)