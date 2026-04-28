Delhi Police filed an FIR regarding a clash at Hansraj College's annual fest. The case, lodged on the college's complaint, addresses violence and the alleged entry of outsiders. Meanwhile, the college has suspended around 30 students.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with a clash that took place earlier this month during a college festival at Hansraj College in the national capital, officials said on Monday. The action follows alleged incidents of violence and misconduct reported during the college's annual fest held on April 8 and 9. Acting on a complaint filed by the college administration, police initiated a case after preliminary reports pointed to incidents of violence during the event. Authorities have also received inputs about the alleged entry of outsiders at the festival, which may have contributed to the situation. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, no arrests have been made so far.

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According to Delhi Police sources, officials are currently verifying the facts and examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Acting on a complaint by the administration, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the Hansraj clash during a college festival matter. Preliminary reports indicate incidents of violence and the alleged entry of outsiders during the event. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made so far, as police are continuing to verify facts and examine the circumstances," as per the sources from the Delhi Police.

College Suspends Over 30 Students

Earlier, Hansraj College had suspended around 30 students, including four office-bearers of its Students' Union, citing allegations ranging from "defaming the college through social media platforms" to "use of derogatory language."

In one of the notices dated April 25, the college administration said the union office-bearers have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings.

College principal Prof (Dr.) Rama could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

Those suspended include the four elected representatives of the Hansraj College Students' Union for 2025-26.

According to the notice, the students have been barred from entering the college premises during the suspension period, except to appear in examinations and internal assessments.

The duration of the suspension has not been specified, with the order described as "interim" and effective until further directions.

Details of Suspension Notices

The first notice was issued on April 20 against a single student. The notice said the student had been found in acts of indiscipline, including defamation of the institution and use of derogatory language against teaching and non-teaching staff.

A second notice issued named 14 students for being involved in "acts of indiscipline, physical violence, and disruption of campus order" during the annual fest. (ANI)