    'Hands soaked in bloodshed....' India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council

    "With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," said India’s First Secretary Anupama Singh.

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    India blasted Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday after they brought up the Jammu and Kashmir issue at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). This occurs at a time when New Delhi steadfastly upholds its long-standing position on its domestic affairs while Islamabad and Ankara are both recognized for making "unsolicited comments" on Kashmir at international venues.

    India's First Secretary, Anupama Singh, expressed disappointment at Turkey's attempts to bring up the Kashmir problem during her speech at the UNHRC's 55th Regular Session, and she hoped that Turkey would not address India's domestic affairs again.

    Invoking the nation's Right of Reply, the Indian envoy further condemned Pakistan, stating that a nation that harbors and even celebrates in terrorists sanctioned by the United Nations, in contrast to India, whose democratic credentials and pluralistic ethos serve as models for the world, is evident to all.

    “With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, it is deeply unfortunate for the Council’s platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India. We are constrained to respond, but as we don’t wish to similarly waste the Council’s time, we will make only three points,” India’s First Secretary said.

    "With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false accusations against India," Anupama Singh said.

    She reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India. She stated, "Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India, including the constitutional measures taken by the Indian government to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

    The Indian ambassador referenced the August 2023 "large-scale brutality perpetrated against a minority Christian community in Jaranwala city, Pakistan, wherein 89 Christian houses were burnt down and 19 churches were gutted."

