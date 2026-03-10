AAP MP Raghav Chadha urged the government to expand the Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative to all airports and relocate outlets inside departure areas to ensure all air travellers have access to affordable food, calling it a basic convenience.

In a post on X, Chadha said he raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and welcomed the government's move to introduce Udaan Yatri Cafes aimed at providing low-cost food and beverages at airports. "Today, I made another intervention in Parliament about Udaan Yatri Cafes at airports. Air travellers have long complained about the high cost of food at airports," Chadha said. He appreciated the government's initiative but suggested two key improvements to make the scheme more effective.

According to Chadha, the number of airports offering the facility remains limited despite India having over 150 operational airports. Today, I made another intervention in Parliament about Udaan Yatri Cafes at airports. Air travellers have long complained about the high cost of food at airports. I had raised this issue in Parliament earlier and appreciate the Government’s initiative to start Udaan Yatri Cafes… pic.twitter.com/9csMUpQPew — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 9, 2026 "At present, India has around 150+ airports but only about 10 to 12 airports have Udaan Yatri Cafes. These cafes should be expanded to all airports across the country so that affordable food is available to every traveller," he said.

Chadha's Recommendations for Improvement

The AAP MP also pointed out that the cafes are currently located in pre-check-in areas, which limits their accessibility to passengers who spend most of their waiting time after completing security checks.

"The Udaan Yatri Cafes should ideally be located inside the departure area, after check-in and security, where passengers spend the longest time waiting to board their flight and are most likely to buy tea or snacks," he said.

The AAP MP emphasised that access to reasonably priced food at airports should be treated as a basic facility rather than a premium service. "Affordable food at airports should not be a luxury. It is a basic convenience for travellers," Chadha added.

Discussions on West Asia in Parliament

Meanwhile, Parliament also witnessed discussions on the evolving situation in West Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed both Houses of Parliament on the conflict in the region, stating that India supports dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the developments, while relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and safeguard the country's energy and trade interests in the region. (ANI)