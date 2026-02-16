MBBS Student from Bihar Found Dead in West Bengal Hostel, Suicide Suspected
An MBBS student from Bihar was found hanging in a hostel toilet at a private medical college in Bengal. Police suspect suicide, but exact cause will be confirmed after post-mortem. The family has reached Durgapur and classmates are being questioned.
Medical student found dead in hostel toilet in Durgapur
A 21-year-old second-year MBBS student from Bihar was found hanging in a hostel toilet at a private medical college in Durgapur, police said. The student, Lavanya Pratap, was a resident of Patna. His body was discovered on Saturday night, after which police shifted it to the hospital morgue for legal procedures, according to News Agency PTI.
Preliminary probe points to suicide
According to officers from West Bengal Police, early findings suggest the death may be a suicide. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination. Police said no conclusion will be drawn until medical and forensic reports are completed.
Family informed, classmates questioned
Authorities informed the student’s family, who have reached Durgapur. Investigators have recorded statements from classmates and hostel residents to understand the events before the incident. Officials are reviewing the student’s recent activities and communication.
Possible academic stress under review
Police are examining reports that the student had failed one subject in the recent semester examinations and may have been under mental stress. Officers said all possible angles are being checked carefully and the investigation is ongoing.
Previous incident at the same college
The case has drawn attention because a student of the same college from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped in October last year after she went out with a male friend. Police had arrested the friend and five others in that case. Officials clarified that the two incidents are separate, but the earlier case remains under legal process.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
