Hamas leaders' photos displayed at Kerala festival, BJP slams CPI(M) govt (WATCH)

A political controversy erupted in Kerala after images of Hamas leaders were displayed during a festival in Palakkad. BJP accused the ruling CPI(M) of supporting radical elements, demanding action against those involved.
 

Published: Feb 17, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

A major controversy erupted in Kerala's Palakkad after images of Hamas leaders were displayed atop elephants during a cultural festival. The festival, known locally as 'Thrithala,' is an annual event organized by the Thrithala panchayat. The presence of these images sparked a political row, with concerns being raised over radical elements influencing public events.

Organisers claim no involvement

According to festival organisers, the photos were placed by certain groups participating in the event and were not an official part of the festival's arrangements. The festival’s closing ceremony on Sunday saw multiple groups joining the celebrations, during which the images were reportedly displayed.

BJP accuses CPI(M) of supporting radical elements

BJP Kerala president K Surendran strongly condemned the incident, alleging that anti-national and radical elements are active in the state with the support of the ruling CPI(M). He accused the government of indulging in vote-bank politics and failing to curb extremist activities. Speaking to the media, Surendran stated, “Only the BJP is working against anti-national and terror organisations in Kerala.”

In a social media post, Surendran shared a video of the event, recalling that the BJP had earlier warned against a rally where a Hamas leader had virtually participated. He questioned the silence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding immediate action. “If he has even an ounce of spine left, take action! If not, just resign and accept that you are a total ‘Parajayan’ (failure),” he wrote.

