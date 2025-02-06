Hamas gets VIP welcome from Jaish, Lashkar terrorists in PoK. WATCH

Hamas leaders received a VIP treatment from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during an alleged 'anti-India' conference in PoK. Several videos on social media showed Hamas leaders arriving at Shaheed Sabir Stadium in Rawalakote in luxury SUVs.

Hamas representatives attended a meeting with terrorist groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They received a VIP treatment from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists during an alleged 'anti-India' conference in PoK. Several videos on social media showed Hamas leaders arriving at Shaheed Sabir Stadium in Rawalakote in luxury SUVs.

They were escorted by JeM and LeT terrorists on cars, bikes and horses. This marked Hamas's first participation in an event in PoK.

A clip showed Jaish and Lashkar terrorists conducting bike and horse rallies while waving the Palestinian terrorist group's flag. Hamas leaders were welcomed with flower petals as they attended the 'Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation 'Al Aqsa Flood' Conference.

The conference reportedly took place on February 5, observed by Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day—a propaganda effort to further its anti-India narrative.

High-profile terrorist leaders, including Talha Saif, brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, and Jaish commander Asghar Khan Kashmiri, were also present.

A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist reportedly declared that Hamas and Pakistani jihadi groups have formed an alliance. In a video, Jaish gunmen can be seen on stage, providing security for Hamas leaders from Palestine.

Palestinian terror group Hamas has been involved in a conflict with Israel since October 2023. While the group has primarily focused its activities in the Middle East, its participation in a Pakistan-backed conference is concerning, as it strengthens its ties with terror groups based in Pakistan.



