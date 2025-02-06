Hamas gets VIP welcome from Jaish, Lashkar terrorists in PoK. WATCH

Hamas leaders received a VIP treatment from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during an alleged 'anti-India' conference in PoK. Several videos on social media showed Hamas leaders arriving at Shaheed Sabir Stadium in Rawalakote in luxury SUVs.

Hamas gets VIP welcome from Jaish, Lashkar terrorists in PoK. WATCH ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

Hamas representatives attended a meeting with terrorist groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They received a VIP treatment from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists during an alleged 'anti-India' conference in PoK. Several videos on social media showed Hamas leaders arriving at Shaheed Sabir Stadium in Rawalakote in luxury SUVs.

They were escorted by JeM and LeT terrorists on cars, bikes and horses. This marked Hamas's first participation in an event in PoK.

A clip showed Jaish and Lashkar terrorists conducting bike and horse rallies while waving the Palestinian terrorist group's flag. Hamas leaders were welcomed with flower petals as they attended the 'Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation 'Al Aqsa Flood' Conference.

 

The conference reportedly took place on February 5, observed by Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day—a propaganda effort to further its anti-India narrative.
High-profile terrorist leaders, including Talha Saif, brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, and Jaish commander Asghar Khan Kashmiri, were also present.

A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist reportedly declared that Hamas and Pakistani jihadi groups have formed an alliance. In a video, Jaish gunmen can be seen on stage, providing security for Hamas leaders from Palestine.

 

Palestinian terror group Hamas has been involved in a conflict with Israel since October 2023. While the group has primarily focused its activities in the Middle East, its participation in a Pakistan-backed conference is concerning, as it strengthens its ties with terror groups based in Pakistan.

Also read: 'Returned illegal aliens': US SHOCKING video shows Indian migrants handcuffed, chained, boarding flight |WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Iranian woman strips naked, climbs onto police car in Mashhad to protest hijab laws (WATCH) shk

Iranian woman strips naked, climbs onto police car in Mashhad to protest hijab laws (WATCH)

Kuwait: Pre-marriage medical exams now required for all including expats anr

Kuwait: Pre-marriage medical exams now required for all including expats

Air India to resume Kochi-London service with increased frequency after technical approval anr

Air India to resume Kochi-London service with increased frequency after technical approval

Australia bans 'Deepseek AI' citing national security; China claims 'politicized' move vkp

Australia bans 'Deepseek AI' citing national security; China claims 'politicized' move

'Returned illegal aliens': US SHOCKING video shows Indian migrants handcuffed, chained boarding flight (WATCH) shk

'Returned illegal aliens': US SHOCKING video shows Indian migrants handcuffed, chained, boarding flight |WATCH

Recent Stories

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu vkp

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search anr

Kerala soldier missing for 5 days after boat capsizes in Andaman; family seeks military assistance for search

SA20 Sunrisers Eastern Capetowns title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator HRD

SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Capetown's title hat-trick hopes alive, defeat Joburg Super Kings in Eliminator

Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Capri Holdings Stock Plummets After Q3 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Amazon Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Retail Investors Bank On Strong Holiday Sales, Watch For Cloud Updates

Recent Videos

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Exposed: CCTV Shows Clear Beating

Video Icon
Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

Video Icon
'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan

Video Icon
Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Palestinian Journalist Explores Devastated Neighborhoods in Gaza

Video Icon