Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated a new assembly line for the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter at HAL's Tumakuru facility. The state-of-the-art greenfield factory will also produce LUH and support future helicopter programmes.

Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar on Monday officially opened the new structure assembly line for the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory in Tumakuru, Karnataka.

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According to a press release, Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, inaugurated Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) structure assembly line and an Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's New Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru, Karnataka. DK Sunil, CMD, HAL and Ms Manisha Chandra, Joint Secretary (Aero), were present along with HAL Directors and senior officers from HAL and MoD.

The New Helicopter Facility is a state-of-the-art greenfield facility established for the production of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Prachand LCH, and will support future programmes such as Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck-based Multi Role Helicopter (DBMRH).

The Secy (DP) held a meeting with HAL management, reviewed ongoing projects and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the facility and the plans for the production of the helicopters. He also visited HAL's dedicated LUH production facility, LCH equipping hangar and ASRS facility.

Army Chief Reviews Combat Readiness

Earlier this month, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and undertook a sortie in the HAL Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.

During the visit, the Army Chief experienced first-hand the helicopter's performance, agility, and mission readiness.

The Prachand Light Combat Helicopter is an indigenously developed platform designed for high-altitude operations and is a key addition to India's combat capabilities.

Integrated Air Defence Firepower Exercise

On March 29, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, witnessed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, Odisha.

In a post on X, the Army said that the COAS complimented the personnel for their dedication towards the nation's defence while hoping for them to continue dominating in the battlespace.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, witnessed the Integrated Air Defence Firepower at Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur. The exercise showcased seamless synergy of multifarious Air Defence weapon systems operating in a networked environment, effectively validating the detection-to-engagement cycle against new-age hybrid aerial threats. The #COAS complimented the Air Defence Warriors for their relentless commitment towards strengthening India's defence and exhorted them to continue striving for excellence and dominance in the evolving battlespace," the public relations wing of the Indian Army wrote in the post. (ANI)