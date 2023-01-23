Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There is no proof': Digvijaya Singh questions 2016 surgical strike; BJP hits back

    During the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Digvijaya Singh addressed a public meeting in Jammu and said the Centre was yet to place a report on the 2016 surgical strike or the 2019 Pulwama terror attack before Parliament, adding that the government of spreading lies.

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (January 23) slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for questioning the 2016 surgical strike and alleged that he "echoes Pakistan's narrative" on the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in 2019.

    During the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh addressed a public meeting in Jammu and said the Centre was yet to place a report on the 2016 surgical strike or the 2019 Pulwama terror attack before Parliament, adding that the government of spreading lies.

    "Forty of our CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. CRPF officials had requested the prime minister that personnel should be airlifted, but PM Modi didn't agree. How did such a lapse take place? Till date, no report on Pulwama was placed before Parliament," the Congress leader can be heard in videos that surfaced on social media.

    "They (the government) claimed a surgical strike was carried out but didn't show proof. They only spread lies," the Congress leader added.

    Reacting to this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted a tweet and said, "Once again Congress questions Surgical Strike & echoes Pak narrative on Pulwama. Digvijaya Singh had even blamed India for 26/11 ; Rahul G said Sena ki Pitai ho gayi. This Is not INC but PPP- Pak Parast Party that loves to attack on manobal of our forces ! Shameful."

    Another BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that it's the character of the Congress to make irresponsible statements. "The country will not tolerate anyone speaking against our security forces. Due to their hate towards PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh don't have patriotism left in them now," Bhatia said.

    Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra received a warm welcome as it entered Jammu from the adjoining Samba district with authorities further strengthening the security cordon around him.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
