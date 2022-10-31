Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear case seeking further protection for Shivling before November 12

The court also said that the 'scientific process could damage the structure.' The court also said in its order that it also violated the Supreme Court's order earlier this year in May, according to which, the object that was found by the commission, had to be protected.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear their case seeking further protection for the Shivling in the Gyanvapi mosque case before November 12. This comes as a major sigh of relief to the Hindu side as the protection earlier given by the top Court expires on November 12.

The Apex Court has now agreed to hear the matter on November 12.

Earlier this month, a Varanasi court dismissed the Hindu side's plea seeking 'carbon dating' and scientific investigation of the structure they claimed to be 'Shiviling' found in the mosque complex.

The district court also noted that 'carbon-dating, radar ground-penetration and ASI survey is not appropriate to resolve the questions legally pertaining to the Gyanvapi case.'

Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.

The Hindu side had demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of 'Argha' and the area around it.