'PM Modi a key player in global politics', says Chilean President Boric during his visit to India

New Delhi: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exceptional qualities, noting that PM Modi can talk to every leader in the world, adding that he is a "key geopolitical player nowadays."

In his remarks at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said, "Prime Minister Modi, you have the status nowadays that you can talk to every leader of the world. You're supporting Trump, Zelenskyy, the European Union, and the Latin American leaders in Greece or Iran. That is something that no other leader can say now. So you're a key player in the geopolitical atmosphere nowadays".

He also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received in India and stated, "I am here for the first time for a State visit... I want to thank you for the warm welcome that we have received here...for the past 16 years, no one from Chile has come here, and in that 16 years, India has changed a lot."

Upon his arrival, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet on Tuesday in honour of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Further, he stated that 'Chile wants to work on our relationship with India.'

"Chile is a country that is connected to the world, and now we want to work on our relationship with India. Today, we have signed several MoUs," he said.

Further, he highlighted the significance of his country's relationship with India, emphasizing their shared commitment to strategic autonomy and mutual cooperation. "Chile is a country that is connected to the world. We do not depend on one special country, but we have relationships with China, with the United States, with the European Union, with the countries from our region, Latin America, with the countries from Asia Pacific, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and now we want to work more deep in our relationships with India and we have given some important steps today," President Boric said.

"As you said in the meeting that we had with Prime Minister Modi in his third mandate, we have subscribed some agreements and MoUs in such important issues as cultural exchange, Antarctic investigation, Chile is the door for the world to Antarctic continent," he added.

At the invitation of PM Modi, the Chilean president is currently on a visit to India from 1-5 April 2025, commemorating the completion of 76 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Boric is accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Mining, Women and Gender Equality and Cultures, Arts and Heritage, Members of Parliament, Senior Officials and a large number of business leaders.

Chile President to visit Mumbai and Bengaluru

Apart from New Delhi, President Boric will visit Agra, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This is the first visit of President Boric to India. Both President Boric and Prime Minister Modi first met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, MEA stated.

He was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome on arrival at Air Force Station Palam.

PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Boric at Hyderabad House on Tuesday. He met President Droupadi Murmu who also hosted a Banquet in his honour and his accompanying delegation. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, called on President Boric.

