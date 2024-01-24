DGCA slaps Rs 1.10 crore fine on Air India for safety violations; check details

According to reports, the investigation revealed non-compliance by the airline, prompting the issuance of a Show Cause Notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India Limited.

Air India has found itself at the center of scrutiny as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) levies a fine of Rs 1.10 crore for safety violations. The aviation regulator took this action following a voluntary safety report submitted by an Air India employee, highlighting concerns about safety lapses on specific long-range and terrain-critical routes operated by the airline.

According to the DGCA, an investigation was held into the alleged violations based on the voluntary safety report. In a statement, the regulator said, "Pursuant to the receipt of a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations of flights operated by M/s Air India on certain long-range terrain-critical routes, DGCA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations."

Seat-sharing rift: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC to contest independently in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

According to reports, the investigation revealed non-compliance by the airline, prompting the issuance of a Show Cause Notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India Limited. The response to the notice underwent thorough examination, considering the stipulations under relevant statutory provisions and the performance limits specified in critical documentations by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

"Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs. 1.10 crore on M/s Air India," the DGCA statement outlined.

'Unreasonable for wives to insist on living apart from elderly in-laws': Jharkhand HC