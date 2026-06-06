Gyanender Singh Malik, serving Commissioner of Police in Ahmedabad, has been appointed as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police for Gujarat. Separately, CM Bhupendra Patel distributed appointment letters to new Agriculture Assistants.

Gyanender Singh Malik, currently serving as Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad City, has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), Gujarat State, according to an official notification issued by the Gujarat Home Department. As per the notification dated June 6, Malik has been appointed to the vacant cadre post of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Gujarat State, in the Apex Scale Level 17 in the Pay Matrix of Rs 2,25,000 (fixed), with immediate effect. Malik, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was serving as the Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad City, prior to his appointment to the top post in the state police force.

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CM Distributes Appointment Letters to Agriculture Assistants

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to newly appointed youths in the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at a dignified ceremony held in Gandhinagar. Responding to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the citizens of the country in the current global situation, and inspired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, appointment letters were symbolically distributed to 21 youths in Gandhinagar. In total, 415 youths selected as Agriculture Assistants across the state have been sent their appointment letters through email. Motivating this young workforce joining the State Government, the Chief Minister said that in the current global scenario, they have been blessed with a divine opportunity to help countless people lead healthier lives by encouraging farmers to reduce the use of fertilisers and adopt natural farming for self-reliance. In this context, he said that the newly appointed youths have the important responsibility of spreading PM's message of reducing dependence on fertiliser imports, adopting natural farming, and achieving Aatmanirbharta among farmers across the state. (ANI)