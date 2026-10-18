Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited victims of a Gwalior truck accident that killed 15 devotees near Sheetla Mata Temple. He vowed strict action, confirming several police officials have been suspended amid an ongoing investigation.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday visited local hospitals to meet individuals injured in the truck incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, vowing to take strict action against anyone found guilty. This comes after a paddy-laden truck lost control and crashed into devotees near a temple in Gwalior.

Scindia Confirms Casualties, Vows Action

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said that 15 people have lost their lives, asserting that the priority for the next 24 hours is to ensure everyone is stabilised. "A truly tragic incident has occurred, and we are taking all necessary action. For the next 24 hours, our primary focus must be on stabilising everyone. Thirty-one people were admitted to the hospital here; 13 have since been discharged, while, tragically, 15 have lost their lives. My deepest condolences go out to every affected family,” Scindia told ANI.

The disaster unfolded when a heavy truck breached municipal barricades and ploughed into crowds gathered for prayers, triggering public scrutiny regarding traffic regulations around restricted religious pathways. Addressing the security lapse, the Union Minister confirmed that administrative penalisation has already commenced, with high-level discussions underway with the state leadership. “We must take the strictest possible action regarding how this truck was granted permission and how it managed to enter the city; no one should be spared. I have spoken clearly with the Chief Minister about this. Three Station House Officers (SHOs) and two other individuals have been suspended. However, our immediate priority for the next 24 hours is to ensure everyone is stabilised; further action will follow," Scindia said.

Probe Ordered, Police Officials Suspended

Meanwhile, the State authorities have launched an inquiry after a paddy-laden truck lost control and crashed into devotees near a temple in Gwalior, leaving over a dozen people dead and dozens injured. Gwalior City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria, who was removed from his current posting, stated that both the truck driver and the vehicle's owner have been taken into custody. "The truck driver and owner have been taken into custody in this incident... According to the initial information received, this truck was coming from Debra Mandi carrying paddy, and since these drivers were from outside, they probably checked the location on Google Maps and chose a shorter route and were coming via that,” CSP Ravi Bhadoria told ANI.

Brake Failure and Route Choice Eyed

Despite existing security measures including barricades, parking restrictions, and checkpoints deployed for the area, the heavy vehicle breached the perimeter. Senior officials have ordered a formal administrative probe to determine how the truck bypassed restrictions on a route traditionally closed to heavy traffic.“ "Before the temple, the brakes failed, and this accident occurred... Heavy vehicles never used to come on this route. Additionally, parking, checkpoints, and barricades were also in place, but under what circumstances it reached here; in this regard, an investigation has been ordered by senior officials," Bhadoria said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the removal of a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) from his post and the suspension of eight other police personnel over alleged negligence, besides directing a detailed probe into the incident. The accident occurred around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot. Both policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The accident has also triggered anger among victims' families, who alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts. The district administration has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including how the truck crossed the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri. (ANI)