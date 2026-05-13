Under the 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' scheme, Gwalior Police returned 571 stolen or lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.41 crore. The force also honoured citizens who submitted lost phones and has returned 1,122 devices in the last two years.

'Citizen-Centric and Anti-Crime Service' Senior Superintendent of Police, Dharmveer Singh Yadav, said, "This is a very important citizen-centric and anti-crime service being carried out by the police for the people of Gwalior." How the Scheme Works Under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" programme, people whose mobile phones were lost under various circumstances are called, and their phones are returned to them. The scheme has also been appreciated by senior officials. Tracking and Recovery via CEIR Portal He said that the cyber team and the crime branch team monitor these operations. Details of missing property uploaded on the Central Government's CEIR portal are tracked by the team, which then recovers the phones. These recoveries have been made not only from Gwalior district but also from other states. Honest Citizens Honoured He added that one important aspect is that if citizens of Gwalior, including auto-rickshaw drivers, tempo drivers, or other common people, find any mobile phone, they hand it over to the police. He described this as a highly commendable act, and said six such people were honoured today. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Gwalior Police, under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" scheme, recovered and returned 571 mobile phones worth Rs 1.41 crore to citizens. Police handed over the recovered mobile phones and also honoured some citizens who had submitted lost mobile phones at the police station. It also added that 1,122 mobile phones were returned to common citizens within the last two years. These are mobile phones that have either been stolen or lost by people.Senior Superintendent of Police, Dharmveer Singh Yadav, said, "This is a very important citizen-centric and anti-crime service being carried out by the police for the people of Gwalior."Under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" programme, people whose mobile phones were lost under various circumstances are called, and their phones are returned to them. The scheme has also been appreciated by senior officials.He said that the cyber team and the crime branch team monitor these operations. Details of missing property uploaded on the Central Government's CEIR portal are tracked by the team, which then recovers the phones. These recoveries have been made not only from Gwalior district but also from other states.He added that one important aspect is that if citizens of Gwalior, including auto-rickshaw drivers, tempo drivers, or other common people, find any mobile phone, they hand it over to the police. He described this as a highly commendable act, and said six such people were honoured today. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source