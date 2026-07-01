A Gwalior court issued an arrest warrant for MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari over remarks made during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Patwari allegedly accused a BSP candidate of colluding with the BJP, leading to an FIR and his non-appearance in court.

An MP-MLA Court in Gwalior has issued an arrest warrant against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari in connection with a case related to remarks made during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. The case pertains to a statement allegedly made by Patwari in April 2024, in Bhind, in which he accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Devashish Jarariya of having a nexus and financial dealings with the BJP to influence the election.

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Background of the Complaint

Following which, BSP candidate Devashish Jarariya's representative Ashok Gupta filed an FIR against Patwari at Umri police station in Bhind on May 4, 2024. A notice was issued for Jitu Patwari to appear before the court on January 16, 2026, but he did not appear in court.

A government advocate, Dharmendra Sharma, told ANI, "The case relates to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BSP candidate Devashish Jarariya's representative Ashok Gupta has submitted a complaint at Umri Police Station in Bhind, alleging that Patwari accused the BSP candidate of colluding with the BJP to influence the election. The matter is pending before the MPMLA Court and the accused could not appear before the court, despite summons and bailable warrants on several occasions. Now, the court issued an arrest warrant against him."

Court's Directive and Future Actions

The Court also directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhind, to ensure Jitu Patwari's presence before the court by July 27, the advocate said.

"Earlier, several summons and bailable warrants were issued, but he could not appear. Therefore, the court has now issued an arrest warrant. The court has scheduled hearing into the matter on July 27 and efforts will be made to ensure his presence before the court," Sharma said.

If the Congress leader again fails to appear, the court may issue a permanent arrest warrant or a red warrant. After such a warrant is issued, it becomes the responsibility of the police to arrest the accused. After July 27, the court may again issue an arrest warrant or proceed with a red warrant against him, he added.