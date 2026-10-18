A truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior killed 14 people. The MP government announced Rs 4 lakh aid for the deceased's families and free treatment for the injured. The driver and owner are in custody and an inquiry is underway.

Government Announces Compensation

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has given clear instructions that free treatment and financial assistance packages will be provided to victims in the tragic truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple. Addressing the media, Sarang emphasised that action has been taken against those whose negligence had caused this accident.

"A very painful accident has occurred. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that the government will provide free treatment to the injured. The families of those who have met this painful death will receive 4 lakh rupees as assistance amount, and those who are seriously injured will get 2 lakh rupees from the government. Action has also been taken against those whose negligence caused this accident," Vishwas Sarang told ANI.

Investigation Launched into Tragic Accident

State authorities have launched an inquiry after a paddy-laden truck lost control and crashed into devotees near a temple in Gwalior, leaving over a dozen people dead and dozens injured.

Gwalior City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria, who was removed from his current posting stated that both the truck driver and the vehicle's owner have been taken into custody. "The truck driver and owner have been taken into custody in this incident... According to the initial information received, this truck was coming from Debra Mandi carrying paddy, and since these drivers were from outside, they probably checked the location on Google Maps and chose a shorter route and were coming via that,” CSP Ravi Bhadoria told ANI.

Despite existing security measures including barricades, parking restrictions, and checkpoints deployed for the area the heavy vehicle breached the perimeter. Senior officials have ordered a formal administrative probe to determine how the truck bypassed restrictions on a route traditionally closed to heavy traffic.

“Before the temple, the brakes failed, and this accident occurred... Heavy vehicles never used to come on this route. Additionally, parking, checkpoints, and barricades were also in place, but under what circumstances it reached here; in this regard, an investigation has been ordered by senior officials," Bhadoria said.

National Leaders Express Grief, Announce Aid

The remarks come after an accident that occurred at around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy lost control near Sheetla Mata Temple.

On Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed deep grief over the tragic truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, which claimed 14 lives, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Gadkari conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and said he was praying for strength for those who had lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for strength for the bereaved families and a swift recovery for all those injured,” Gadkari wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Death Toll Rises to 14, Officials Face Action

The death toll rose to 14, with several others injured. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the removal of a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) from his post and the suspension of eight other police personnel over alleged negligence, besides directing a detailed probe into the incident.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple.

The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

The death toll in the accident rose to 14 on Sunday, according to Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan. The deceased include two women, two children below the age of 18 and ten men. Three to four injured people remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot. Both policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment.

The accident has also triggered anger among victims' families, who alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts. The district administration has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including how the truck crossed the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri. (ANI)