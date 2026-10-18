Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the deaths of 14 devotees in a Gwalior truck accident, seeking compensation and questioning crowd management. PM Modi and MP CM Mohan Yadav have announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Kharge Questions Crowd Management, Seeks Compensation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of devotees in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and sought immediate compensation for the victims' families, while raising concerns over crowd management and accountability.

In a post shared on X, Kharge said, “The news of the deaths of devotees caught in the path of an uncontrolled truck near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My deepest condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured.”

"I expect the state government to ensure prompt medical facilities for the injured, immediate appropriate compensation and all possible assistance for the affected families," he added.

Raising questions over crowd management, the Congress president said, "Such accidents raise serious questions about crowd management, and the government and administration must be held accountable."

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the deaths of devotees in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the deaths of several devotees in a horrific accident caused by an out-of-control truck near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking.”

“I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I stand with them in this hour of sorrow. I hope for the swift recovery of the injured,” he added.

Death Toll Rises to 14

The death toll in the accident rose to 14 on Sunday, according to Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy reportedly lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot.

Government Announces Compensation

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased person, Rs 2 lakh to each seriously injured person and Rs 50,000 to other injured people. He also said that all injured victims would receive free treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Shukla visited the trauma centre in Gwalior to meet the injured and said the Chief Minister was closely monitoring the situation.

“The Chief Minister is closely monitoring. The government is ensuring proper treatment for the injured. A detailed investigation is under way, and action will be taken against those found responsible,” Shukla told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Probe Ordered Amid Allegations of Negligence

The accident has also triggered anger among victims' families, who alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including how the truck crossed the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri. (ANI)