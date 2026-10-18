Chandigarh Police have booked three men from Amritsar under the Arms Act and the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for an alleged offence in the Attawa area. The FIR was registered at the Sector 36 police station, and an investigation is underway.

Chandigarh Police have registered a case against three men under various provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, in connection with an alleged offence reported in the Attawa area.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Sector 36 police station, the alleged incident took place on Saturday, October 17, between 3:50 pm and 11:30 pm. The information was received at the police station shortly after midnight on October 18, and the FIR was registered at 12:47 am.

Case Details and Investigation

The accused have been identified as Gurdev Singh, Kultawar Singh and Jitender Singh, all residents of Amritsar district in Punjab.

The case has been registered under Sections 25, 27, 29, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 1959, along with Section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023. The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 36 police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh has been assigned the investigation, according to the available case details. Further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged offence, the specific role of each accused and whether any weapon was recovered were not available in the FIR page examined. The investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the alleged involvement of the accused. (ANI)