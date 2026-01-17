Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the launch of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Kolkata and Guwahati. He also informed that scheduled talks with the Karbi community have been postponed due to PM Modi's visit to Assam.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Launched for Guwahati

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever Vande Bharat Express between Kolkata and Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed gratitude to him and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He termed the development a big achievement and called it a big moment for Assam.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today launched the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train. It is a matter of great joy for Assam that the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launched today will run between Kolkata and Guwahati; this is a very big achievement for us... On behalf of the people of Assam, I thank the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister," Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

Talks with Karbi Community Deferred

The Assam CM also informed that the scheduled talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karbi community have been deferred and the new schedule would be announced soon.

"The talks scheduled today between the Government and the Karbi Samaj have been deferred due to the historic visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam. I wish to assure the respected members of the Karbi Samaj that their concerns are important to us. The talks will be rescheduled at the earliest, and we remain committed to resolving all issues through sincere dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding," Sarma wrote on 'X'.

PM to Attend Bodo Cultural Programme

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on a two-day visit from January 17 to 18, where he will participate in the Traditional Bodo Cultural Programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Prime Minister will participate in "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati, an official release from PMO said.

About the Bagurumba Dance

On this occasion, more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies from across 23 districts of the state will take part in the event Bagurumba is one of the folk dances of the Bodo community, deeply inspired by nature.

The dance symbolises blooming flowers and reflects harmony between human life and the natural world. Traditionally performed by young Bodo women, with men accompanying as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. Performances are usually organised in groups, forming circles or lines that enhance their visual elegance.

Bagurumba dance holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people. It represents peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi. (ANI)