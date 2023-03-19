Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guruvayur Temple's next head priest distant relative of Marxist legend and Jaiminiya Samaveda chanting expert

    Fifty-seven-year-old Dr Thottam Sivakaran Namboothiri has taken us up a mission to preserve its unique oral tradition by starting a 'Gurukulam' at a village in this central Kerala district. 

    Guruvayur Temple's next head priest distant relative of Marxist legend and Jaiminiya Samaveda chanting expert
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    After a Youtuber-cum-vlogger, now an authority on Kerala-style chanting of 'Jaiminiya Samaveda' is going to be the next head priest or 'melshanti' of the famous Guruvayur temple in Kerala. Fifty-seven-year-old Dr Thottam Sivakaran Namboothiri is one of the two remaining authorities of the Kerala-style chanting of Jaiminiya Samaveda -- a centuries-old tradition of Samavedic chanting -- which was on the verge of disappearance in the 1970s.

    He has taken it up as a mission to preserve its unique oral tradition by starting a 'Gurukulam' at a village in this central Kerala district. Jaiminiya Samaveda features musical arrangements of 1,700 hymns from the Rig Veda and other sources and is on the verge of disappearance, as currently there are only two persons who have got complete knowledge about the unique tradition of chanting.

    Dr Namboothiri, also an Ayurvedic physician by profession, is the first person from his family and his traditional village Panjaal in Thrissur district, to be selected as the head priest of the temple dedicated to one of the forms of Lord Krishna --  Guruvayurappan.

    He is also a distant relative of legendary Communist leader and former Kerala Chief Minister EMS Namboothiripad.

    "I was selected as the head priest by draw of lots. I will be assuming the charge from April 1. From March 20 onwards, I have to be in the temple for 12 days," he said.

    He will be the 'melshanti' of Guruvayur temple for six months, during which period he will have to remain there and cannot go home.  "It is an honour to be selected for this responsibility. My family is happy about it. They will have to, however, adjust to my absence during this period," he told PTI.

    On his plans after the six months are over, Dr Namboothiri said he would return to his practice and teaching of the traditional way of chanting Jaiminiya Samaveda to four young students belonging to Namboothiri-Brahmin families.

    He and his brother -- Thottam Krishnan Namboothiri -- were taught Jaiminiya Samaveda by their father. Thirty-four-year-old Dr Kiran Anand Kakkad, the current 'melshanti' of Guruvayur temple, was also an Ayurvedic doctor besides being a Youtuber, singer and vlogger. He practised Ayurvedic medicine in a Russian Ayurveda clinic in Moscow for six years prior to being selected as the head priest of the temple.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    Explained: Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 18

    From the India Gate: Dejected souls over official files, 'Upar Wale' go missing and more

    Delhi Police acts on viral video: Uber cab in which girl was beaten and forcibly seated traced

    Delhi Police acts on viral video: Uber cab in which girl was beaten and forcibly seated traced

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over sexual assault remarks

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

    Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri 'Maha' event: Police warns organisers

    Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri's 'Maha' event: Police warns organisers

    Recent Stories

    Explained Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    Explained: Why India's defence industry finds itself at crossroads

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 18

    From the India Gate: Dejected souls over official files, 'Upar Wale' go missing and more

    football Every goal means a lot - Erling Haaland after breaking 40-goal barrier with FA Cup 2022-23 quarterfinal hat-trick vs Burnley for Manchester City-ayh

    'Every goal means a lot' - Erling Haaland after breaking 40-goal barrier with FA Cup hat-trick vs Burnley

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen vma

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon