Congress workers in Lucknow protested, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities. The party accused the EC of failing its constitutional duty and claimed the central government was protecting its officials.

Congress workers staged a protest in Lucknow on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral process. The protest was organised by the Congress as part of its wider opposition to the functioning of the Election Commission and its demand for accountability in the conduct of elections.

The protest comes amid an escalating political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The Indian Express reported on Thursday that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

Congress Alleges 'Treason' Against EC

Speaking to ANI, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam alleged that the Election Commission had failed to discharge its constitutional responsibility of conducting free, fair and transparent elections. “It is not an allegation; the crime has been proven. They have committed treason against the country. The Constitution had given them a responsibility to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. And the powers they hold are given by the Constitution, not by the BJP,” Gautam said.

Claims of Government Protection

He further alleged that the Centre had provided protection to Election Commission officials and claimed that votes could be deliberately deleted or election outcomes manipulated. “It is a different matter that the BJP government has provided them with a protective shield to save them—so that even if they commit a crime, deliberately delete someone's vote, deliberately make a winner lose, or deliberately make a loser win; even if they orchestrate the theft of an entire election or steal governments; even after committing treason, no criminal or civil case will be filed against them. Giving this protection... well, Modi ji has done that for them,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Referenced

Gautam also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission and said that officials should turn approver and provide evidence. “But Rahul Gandhi ji has proven with facts and evidence that they are committing treason. And he has also advised them to turn state's evidence—become an approver—so they can be saved,” he said.

'Will Save Democracy': Congress

He further said that the Congress would continue its campaign against what it termed “vote theft” and “election theft”. “Saving from this vote theft, saving from election theft, and saving from donation theft and offering theft—all these responsibilities will be fulfilled by the Congress Party. And we will save this country, the rights of its people, democracy, and the Constitution. For this, whatever sacrifice needs to be made...” Gautam said. (ANI)