Gurugram Police arrested 17 individuals operating an international scam centre. The group targeted US and Canadian citizens with fraudulent tech support pop-ups, stealing money through gift cards and cryptocurrency in a massive cross-border fraud.

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Fake International Call Centre Scam Hub

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Gurugram Police busted a fake international call centre allegedly involved in defrauding citizens of the United States and Canada of crores of rupees by posing as representatives of Customer Service. A total of 17 people, including 12 men and five women, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the accused primarily targeted US citizens and some Canadian nationals by sending fake pop-up alerts on their devices and prompting them to call the numbers provided. They allegedly obtained remote access to victims’ devices and cheated them of amounts ranging from USD 500 to USD 1,000. The accused allegedly received the defrauded money through gift cards and cryptocurrency. Preliminary information suggests that thousands of foreign nationals may have been targeted, resulting in fraud worth crores of rupees.

Police said the accused had been operating call centres at different locations. They initially operated from Delhi, shifted to Udyog Vihar for six months and had been running the operation from a building in Gurugram for the past two months, according to the initial information. The arrested employees were allegedly receiving monthly salaries ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, along with commissions, for carrying out the fraud. Police have recovered 17 computers, six laptops, five mobile phones and other equipment allegedly used in the cybercrime.

ACP Cyber Crime Gurugram Gaurav Phogat said the police received information about an illegal call centre on Wednesday evening, following which a team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Dinesh, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station South. “Yesterday evening, Cyber Crime Police Station Gurugram received information about an illegal call centre being operated. Acting on the information, a team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Dinesh, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station South. The team raided units 1818 and 1819 on the 18th floor of the building, a commercial space located in Sector 61, Gurugram, where 12 men and five women were found working at this call centre,” Phogat said.

He said the police recovered computer systems, laptops, mobile phones and a vehicle allegedly used in the crime. He added that the duration of the operation at the premises was being verified. “From them, we recovered 15 computer machines, six laptops, five mobile phones and a Defender vehicle used in the crime. According to preliminary questioning, they had been running the call centre at this location for the past four months. However, an investigation will establish the exact duration after we obtain the rent agreement from the owner of the unit,” he said.

Explaining the modus operandi, Phogat said the accused targeted US citizens by sending pop-up messages. “These users in the US receive a pop-up message showing a charge on their phones. In the name of reversing or waiving that charge, they scam these users,” he said. Phogat said the data related to the operation was stored on the computers and would be examined through a forensic audit to establish the number of callers and victims. “All their data is stored in their computer machines, which will undergo a forensic audit. When the audit report comes, it will establish how many callers and how many victims were contacted in a day. At present, no such facts have emerged during preliminary questioning. Police remand three people, who are the main accused, who will be taken today. Further questioning will help uncover these details,” he added.