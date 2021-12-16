  • Facebook
    Gurugram namaz row: Former Rajya Sabha MP files contempt plea in SC against Haryana top officers

    Ex-MP Mohammed Adeeb has petitioned the Supreme Court for action against Haryana authorities, including the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, for failing to follow prior directives on steps to combat communal and violent attitudes that lead to hate crimes. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 8:16 PM IST
    The issue of Gurugram's Muslims being barred from delivering namaz in open areas, including government-owned property, on Fridays for the last several months reached the Supreme Court on Thursday after a plea filed by an ex-Rajya Sabha MP.  Ex-MP Mohammed Adeeb has petitioned the Supreme Court for action against Haryana authorities, including the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, for failing to follow prior directives on steps to combat communal and violent attitudes that lead to hate crimes. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, DGP PK Agrawal, and others have been charged.

    The Supreme Court orders referred to were issued in 2018 and concern steps to prevent hate crimes such as mob violence and lynching. Adeeb stated in his petition that there had been a rise in incidences concerning Friday prayers performed by the Muslim community in Gurugram. He said these assaults were planned at the request of "identified hooligans" who wanted to instil hatred and prejudice against one community.  According to the petition, there is "severe inactivity" on the governmental apparatus's side in trying to prevent such horrible tragedies. 
    In recent weeks and months, right-wing Hindu organisations have been vocal in their opposition to namaz given outside on government-owned property in Gurugram. These parties went so far as to smear cow excrement on a prayer location last month.

    Also Read | Haryana CM Khattar says practice of offering namaz in 'open spaces will not be tolerated'

    Tensions rose in October when persons allegedly linked with right-wing organisations disrupted prayers in Sector 12-A. Following the standoff, 30 people were apprehended.
    Police presence has been necessary at various times to preserve a semblance of order, but this has not stopped right-wing organisations from deliberately disrupting namaz every week.

    Following these and other weekly demonstrations in Gurgaon, the district administration announced last month that Muslims would not worship in eight of the 37 previously agreed-upon locations. However, previous month, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar announced that Muslims would not conduct namaz in public places, thereby cancelling the 2018 agreement.
     

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 8:16 PM IST
