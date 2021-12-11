  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana CM Khattar says practice of offering namaz in 'open spaces will not be tolerated'

    The Haryana Chief Minister also stated that the district administration's former plan to reserve some locations for open-air prayers had been reversed. The state government will now work out an amicable solution to the problem.

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says practice of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Haryana, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 12:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Following repeated complaints from Hindu organisations to Friday namaz in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the practice of giving namaz in public places will not be "tolerated." He also asked Muslim groups not to "infringe" on the rights of others by engaging in such behaviour. The Haryana Chief Minister also stated that the district administration's former plan to reserve some locations for open-air prayers had been reversed. The state government will now work out an amicable solution to the problem.

    In response to a query about many right-wing organisations' concerns about providing namaz in open areas in Gurugram, CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the practice of offering namaz in open spaces in Gurgaon will not be accepted. Khattar stated that everyone should be able to pray, but no one should infringe on the rights of others. It will not be permitted, he added.

    Also Read | A new hope arises as Gurugram's Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz

    In response to the district administration's decision to designate specific areas for open-air prayers, he stated, "We've informed the police and the Deputy Commissioner that this situation must be rectified. We have no objections if someone delivers namaz or performs paths at one's home."

    Haryana's chief minister stated that religious buildings are created for people to worship and that such events should not be staged in public locations. He went on to say that offering namaz in public places should help to avert conflict. We shall also not tolerate dissent (to build between two sides). Over the past few months, members of various Hindu organisations have gathered near locations where the Muslim community delivers namaz in open space, shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram."

    Also Read | Gurugram administration revokes permission to perform namaz at 8 approved locations

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP releases second list with 30 candidates gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP releases second list with 30 candidates; Punjabi singer, former cop among them

    Goa Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi to begin poll campaign today with special focus on women gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to begin poll campaign today with special focus on women

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav reacts to PM Modi remark says red cap will depose BJP gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav reacts to PM Modi's remark; says 'red cap' will depose BJP in upcoming polls

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi to release first of its kind manifesto for women gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to release 'first of its kind' manifesto for women

    Days after Mamata no UPA jibe Rahul Gandhi to meet Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut gcw

    Days after Mamata's 'no UPA' jibe, Rahul Gandhi to meet Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

    Recent Stories

    Is Nick Jonas not a good HUSBAND to Priyanka Chopra? Here's what he said RCB

    Is Nick Jonas not a good HUSBAND to Priyanka Chopra? Here's what he said

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Nathan Lyon, Joe Root among record makers on Day 4

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end-dnm

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan RCB

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified-dnm

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified

    Recent Videos

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon