Haryana CM Khattar says practice of offering namaz in 'open spaces will not be tolerated'

The Haryana Chief Minister also stated that the district administration's former plan to reserve some locations for open-air prayers had been reversed. The state government will now work out an amicable solution to the problem.

Following repeated complaints from Hindu organisations to Friday namaz in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the practice of giving namaz in public places will not be "tolerated." He also asked Muslim groups not to "infringe" on the rights of others by engaging in such behaviour. The Haryana Chief Minister also stated that the district administration's former plan to reserve some locations for open-air prayers had been reversed. The state government will now work out an amicable solution to the problem.

In response to a query about many right-wing organisations' concerns about providing namaz in open areas in Gurugram, CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the practice of offering namaz in open spaces in Gurgaon will not be accepted. Khattar stated that everyone should be able to pray, but no one should infringe on the rights of others. It will not be permitted, he added.

Also Read | A new hope arises as Gurugram's Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz

In response to the district administration's decision to designate specific areas for open-air prayers, he stated, "We've informed the police and the Deputy Commissioner that this situation must be rectified. We have no objections if someone delivers namaz or performs paths at one's home."

Haryana's chief minister stated that religious buildings are created for people to worship and that such events should not be staged in public locations. He went on to say that offering namaz in public places should help to avert conflict. We shall also not tolerate dissent (to build between two sides). Over the past few months, members of various Hindu organisations have gathered near locations where the Muslim community delivers namaz in open space, shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram."

Also Read | Gurugram administration revokes permission to perform namaz at 8 approved locations