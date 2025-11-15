A massive fire broke out at a factory in Gurugram's Basai village on Friday evening. The blaze was controlled by 18 fire engines. A fire official confirmed that the fire is under control and that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Fire Officer Narendra Kumar said, "Around 7 pm, the Sector 29 Fire station received a call that a fire had broken out at a factory near a crematorium in Basai village... Around 18 fire engines have reached... The fire is now under control. There are no casualties."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)