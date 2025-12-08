In Shimla's Sanjauli mosque dispute, the All Himachal Muslims Organisation presented a 1915 revenue record to prove its legality, alleging record tampering and decrying attempts to communalise the issue while promising to follow court orders.

Organisation Cites 1915 Revenue Record

In a fresh twist to the ongoing Sanjauli mosque dispute in Shimla, the All Himachal Muslims Organisation on Monday presented an old revenue record from 1915, claiming that the mosque in Sanjauli is a legally established place of worship. The organisation alleged that the issue is being given an unnecessary communal angle.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla and later speaking with ANI, Nazakat Ali Hashmi, President, All Himachal Muslims Organisation, said the mosque has existed in Sanjauli since 1915 and has been duly recorded in various official revenue documents. "The mosque has been there since 1915. It was recorded in the 1997-98 and 2003 revenue records as well. But in later records, only the government was shown as the owner of the land, which indicates tampering with the revenue documents," Hashmi said.

Construction and Compliance Pledged

Hashmi added that the sanction process for additional construction followed the established rules. "In 2013, the mosque committee applied for constructing three additional floors. The Municipal Corporation did not object. Under the rules, if there is no objection within 90 days, the plan is considered approved. However, we are law-abiding and will follow all court orders," he said.

The Muslim body stated that it will soon submit a fresh application to the Municipal Corporation to regularise the structure and ensure compliance with building rules. "If any construction is found to violate the Municipal Corporation Act or any other law, it will be corrected as per the rules. We do not want to protect any illegal construction. Whatever deficiencies are identified will be fixed legally," Hashmi asserted.

Appeal for Communal Harmony

Appealing for peace and communal harmony, he further said, "This issue must not be turned into a Hindu-Muslim dispute. Himachal Pradesh, including Sanjauli, has always upheld traditions of harmony. Some elements are trying to mislead and spoil the atmosphere; such attempts will not be tolerated. Strict action should be taken against outsiders disturbing peace and brotherhood."

Legal Background of the Dispute

It is noteworthy that the Shimla MC Court had declared the mosque illegal on October 5, 2024. Later, in May 2025, the Shimla District Court also ruled the top five floors of the mosque illegal. Several Hindu organisations have since protested, demanding demolition of the structure. The Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board has meanwhile moved the High Court. The Himachal Pradesh High Court, while hearing the matter, directed the administration to implement the MC Court order and demolish the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors, while granting a stay on action against the ground and first floors. The next hearing is scheduled for March 9. (ANI)