In a heartbreaking incident from Gurugram’s Mokalwas village, the body of a missing Class-11 student was recovered on February 14 from a pond near the local crematorium after she allegedly died by suicide, police said.

The teenager, identified as a student of Maitri School, was last seen leaving her home late on the night of February 11 wearing her school uniform. When she did not return by morning, her family informed the police and a missing person case was registered. CCTV footage from nearby locations showed her walking away from her house, prompting a widespread search operation.

During a search of her room on Friday, authorities found a handwritten diary containing a suicide note in which she asked her parents for forgiveness and provided directions to a pond near the cremation ground, telling them not to look for her elsewhere. Following that information, police and family members reached the site and initiated efforts to locate her body. It took several hours to pump out water from the roughly 15-foot-deep pond. Eventually, her body was found stuck in the mud and handed over to her family after post-mortem procedures.

The student’s father works in a court library and she was described by relatives as a bright pupil. Initial police findings suggest her death was caused by drowning in what appears to be a suicide. A senior police officer indicated that the investigation is ongoing to determine the reasons that could have driven her to take such an extreme step.

The tragedy has underlined broader concerns about teen mental health and the pressures faced by young students, leading to calls from community members for greater emotional support systems for adolescents. Authorities continue to investigate all aspects of the case as they piece together events from the days leading up to the incident.