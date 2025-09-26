A tragic accident at Godavari Ispat steel plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, left 6 workers dead and 6 injured on Friday after a roof structure collapsed. Police and rescue teams are at the site, continuing operations as more workers are feared trapped.

Six killed in steel plant roof collapse in Raipur Raipur, Chhattisgarh: A roof structure at the Godavari Ispat steel plant in Raipur’s Siltara area collapsed on Friday, killing six workers and injuring six others, police confirmed. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the site to search for more workers who may still be trapped under the debris.

Rescue efforts underway

Raipur SP Lal Umed Singh said authorities received reports of workers trapped under the collapsed roof. “Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately. Six bodies have been recovered, and six injured have been sent to the hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing as we continue to search for any more trapped workers,” he added.

Hospitalisation and ongoing operation

The injured workers are receiving medical care at local hospitals. Meanwhile, the rescue operation continues with a focus on safely retrieving anyone still trapped. Authorities have appealed for calm while emphasizing that every precaution is being taken to prevent further casualties.

The cause of the roof collapse has not yet been determined. Officials said an investigation will be launched to understand how the structure failed and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The local community expressed shock and grief at the accident. Union representatives and plant management are coordinating to assist families of the deceased and injured, while ensuring rescue teams have full access to the site.