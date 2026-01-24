Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria hailed Guru Tegh Bahadur's 'immense' sacrifice for Kashmiri Pandits. On his 350th Shaheedi Diwas, PM Modi and Amit Shah also paid tribute, honouring his courage and devotion to protecting faith and humanity.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday emphasised that the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur for the Kashmiri Pandits is "immense" during the rule of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Speaking to the media, the Governor said, "I believe Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice for the Kashmiri Pandits during the rule of Aurangzeb is immense. He refused to bow down to Aurangzeb and did not convert to his religion despite the tortures inflicted upon him."

Earlier, widespread commemoration of the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji across the country reflected his unmatched courage, devotion, and sacrifice in protecting faith and humanity.

Leaders Pay Homage on 350th Shaheedi Diwas

Earlier, in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his 350th Shaheedi Diwas, stating, "On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice. His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society."

PM Modi also shared a video on X, paying homage to the Guru's valour and selflessness, calling his sacrifice an enduring inspiration for society.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the ninth Sikh Guru, recalling his struggles and ultimate sacrifice. "On the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, 'Hind Ki Chadar' Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, I pay my respects and homage to him," he said.

He further added, "Remembering the saga of sacrifice of Guru Sahib Ji, filled with valour, restraint, sacrifice, and devotion, even today fills the heart with pride and a resolve for national defence."

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, is revered for standing up against tyranny, defending religious freedom, and protecting persecuted communities during the Mughal era. (ANI)