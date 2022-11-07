Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, know list of roads to avoid

    Devotees are preparing to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, the Sikh community's leader. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid several routes to ease commuting and prevent traffic jams during the Nagar Kirtan (procession).

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    The Delhi traffic police announced traffic restrictions and diversions on roads around Chandni Chowk in New Delhi from 10:00 am on Monday. The management committee of Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk will hold a Nagar Kirtan to commemorate Sri Guru Nanak's 553rd Prakash Gurpurab.

    On Monday, the city police advised commuters to avoid certain roads. The procession is expected to draw between 25000 and 30000 devotees.

    Know the route of the procession:
    From Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, main Chandni Chowk road, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Chowk Qutab Roa, Avanti Bai chowk, Azad market, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar Chowk and will end at Gurudwara Nanak Pio Sahib on GT Karnal Road.

    According to the traffic advisory, "In the view of the Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Gurpurab's Nagar Kirtan (procession), necessary traffic arrangements have been made. People are advised to plan their commutes accordingly."

     

     

    Know the restricted routes:
    1) Subhash Marg, Red Fort Crossing
    2) H C Sen Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherji Marg
    3) Town Hall
    4) Fatehpuri T-Point
    5) Ajmeri gate
    6) Ghanta Ghar (R/A Roshanara road)
    7) Azad market chowk
    8) Kalidass Marg, Nagia Park road
    9) Rohtak road, Rani Jhansi road
    10) New Rohtak road, East Park road
    11) R/A Jhandewalan
    12) Rohtak road, Faiz road
    13) Baraf Khana chowk
    14) Mori Gate chowk
    15) Boliver road, Mori gate
    16) Pul Mithai
    17) Nagia Park
    18) DCM chowk
    19) Chowki No 2
    20) Roop Nagar chowk
    21) GT Road Ashok Vihar Flyover
    22) Azadpur HY Point
    23) Parade Ground T- Point

    To avoid inconvenience on Monday, police asked the public to take note of the advisory and follow the directions. According to police, the public is asked to avoid the following roads and take alternate routes on the affected roads. The city police urged the public to take the warning seriously and plan ahead of time to avoid inconvenience.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
