'Guru Gobind ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb's terror': PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Shahibjada Jujhar Singh, Sahibjada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh are the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh guru. Anandpur Sahib Fort was the starting point of the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 26) attended a programme organised to mark the 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital. The event was organised in the remembrance of the last Sikh Guru- Guru Gobind Singh, his four sons (Sahibzade), and Mata Gujri Ji.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain. Aurangzeb and his people wanted to change the religion of Guru Gobin Singh's children by the force of a sword."

The Prime Minister also said the world's history is filled with instances of atrocities. "Three centuries ago, the Chamkaur and Sirhind wars were fought. On one side, there was the Mughal Sultanate blind to communal extremism and on the other hand, there were our Gurus," PM Modi said.

"On the one hand, there was terrorism and on the other hand, there was spiritualism. On the one hand, there was communal mayhem, while on the other hand, there was liberalism...on one hand, there were forces of lakhs, while on the other hand, there was Veer Sahibzaade who didn't relent at all," the Prime Minister added.

Describing Sahibzaades inspiration for generations, the prime minister said, "A country that has such history should be filled with confidence but unfortunately, in the name of history, we were taught only certain narratives which leads to an inferiority complex."

"If we want to take India to newer heights of success then we have to become free from the narrow perspectives of the past," he said.

