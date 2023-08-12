Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram Police arrest journalist Mukesh Kumar for X post on Nuh

    The journalist had allegedly taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to assert that a foreign media organization had been exerting influence on the Gurugram Police Commissioner, urging her to take action against Hindus concerning the communal clashes.

    Gurgaram Police arrest journalist Mukesh Kumar for X post on Nuh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Mukesh Kumar, the resident editor of Sudarshan News, has been apprehended by Gurugram police due to his alleged inflammatory social media posts connected to the communal unrest in Nuh and neighbouring districts in Haryana. In response to Kumar's arrest, Sudarshan News, the television channel where he worked, initially claimed he was "abducted" by unidentified individuals, characterizing the incident as an assault on media independence.

    The Gurugram Police confirmed that Kumar was taken into custody by the Cyber Crime division at the East Police Station. The Nuh communal turmoil, which emerged during a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on July 31, resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals. An FIR was filed against Kumar on August 9 under Sections 153B, 401, 469, and 505 (1) (C) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 66-C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

    Reportedly, Kumar took to Twitter to assert that a foreign media organization had been exerting influence on the Gurugram Police Commissioner, urging her to take action against Hindus concerning the communal clashes.

    In a statement, the Gurugram Police dismissed Kumar's allegations on Friday, labelling them as unfounded, untrue, and deceptive. An FIR was lodged against the journalist at the Cyber Crime division of the East Police Station, as per the relevant provisions of the IT Act and other related sections, the police confirmed.

    On August 8, Kumar's tweet read, "The @AJENews (Al Jazeera News Channel) has been making calls to the Gurgaon Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus. And after receiving the call, @DC_Gurugram comes under so much pressure she picks up Hindu activists from anywhere."

    Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya announced on Friday that Kumar had been arrested and subsequently taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

    Sudarshan News initially alleged that Kumar was "abducted" from Gurugram. The channel claimed he had ventured to Mewat to support "struggling" Hindu activists and was forcibly taken by "well-built individuals" from his car in Sector 17, Gurugram.

    The channel later issued a statement, criticizing the Gurugram Police for taking seven hours to release a press note about the arrest.

    Expressing their stance, Sudarshan News stated, "This arrest is entirely unlawful and unjust. Sudarshan News stands by Mukesh Kumar ji and perceives this arrest as an assault on media freedom," accompanied by the hashtag #ReleaseMukeshKumar.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Conspiracy behind Bengaluru BBMP HQ lab fire? Congress thinks so; Karnataka CM orders probe

    Conspiracy behind Bengaluru BBMP HQ lab fire? Congress thinks so; Karnataka CM orders probe

    Sexual intercourse with women under false pretence of marriage to be a criminal act under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

    10-year jail for marrying a woman by concealing identity under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 614 Aug 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 614 Aug 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Kerala News LIVE August 12 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Wayanad today for first time after being reinstated as MP

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges citizens to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; upload photos snt

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges citizens to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; upload photos

    Recent Stories

    Conspiracy behind Bengaluru BBMP HQ lab fire? Congress thinks so; Karnataka CM orders probe

    Conspiracy behind Bengaluru BBMP HQ lab fire? Congress thinks so; Karnataka CM orders probe

    OMG 2 box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's movie earn over 9 crores ADC

    OMG 2 box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's movie earn over 9 crores

    Sexual intercourse with women under false pretence of marriage to be a criminal act under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

    10-year jail for marrying a woman by concealing identity under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 614 Aug 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 614 Aug 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 12: Check latest rates in Chennai, Noida and other cities

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 12: Check latest rates in Chennai, Noida and other cities

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon