The Indian Army's Southern Command conducted a successful combat launch of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile over the Bay of Bengal, hitting its designated target with pinpoint accuracy and showcasing India's long-range precision strike capability.

The Indian Army's Southern Command on Monday said the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile achieved a successful combat launch over the Bay of Bengal, hitting its target with precision and strengthening India's long-range strike capability and defence self-reliance. In its statement, the Southern Command said, "The Indian Army's BrahMos roared across the Bay of Bengal in a combat launch, showcasing unmatched precision, speed and destructive prowess. The missile hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming India's ability to deliver decisive long-range precision strikes. This successful launch by Southern Command is a powerful testament to India's growing Aatmanirbharta in defence and the Army's unflinching readiness to meet future operational challenges. A compelling demonstration of advanced technology, steadfast resolve and the unwavering spirit of a Battle Ready Bharat."

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia. It is one of the Indian Armed Forces' key weapons and is used by the Army, Navy and Air Force. During the four-day conflict in May, the same missile was used to strike Pakistani air bases, cantonments and other military infrastructure.

Growing International Demand and Export Potential

India is also close to securing defence deals worth about USD 450 million to supply the combat-proven BrahMos to friendly foreign countries. The missile has drawn interest after its effective use during Operation Sindoor, in which it struck several Pakistani air bases with high accuracy and left many of them out of use for days.

Defence sources told ANI, "The deals worth around USD 450 million are expected to be signed in the near future and are in final stages at the moment. These deals are expected to be followed by many more as there is big interest in the missiles by many other countries from across the globe." The BrahMos was showcased at the recent Dubai Air Show, where it drew strong interest from potential buyers.

Operational Role and Past Successes

Following its use in the conflict, the Defence Ministry cleared a major order for additional BrahMos systems for the Indian Navy's warships, along with ground- and air-launched variants for the Indian Air Force. The Navy plans to equip its Veer-class warships with the missile, while the Air Force is using it with its Su-30MKI fleet.

'Operation Sindoor' Performance

A few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the missile's performance, saying, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles."

During the first phase of the conflict, India targeted terrorist facilities in Pakistan, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba in Punjab province. The BrahMos was the Indian Air Force's main weapon in those strikes, which caused significant damage to Pakistani air bases. The Pakistan Army later attempted to respond in support of these terrorist groups and their infrastructure. (ANI)