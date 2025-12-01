Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant countered PM Modi's 'drama' remark, accusing the BJP of starting political drama. He also questioned the SIR process, suggesting the use of Aadhaar cards to prevent the creation of duplicate voters.

Sawant hits back at PM Modi's 'drama' remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Arvind Sawant on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark, calling the Opposition's actions "drama," and said that it was the BJP that had laid the foundation for political drama in the country. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "... The drama begins with your party. If anyone has laid the foundation for drama in this country, it is the BJP..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Questions SIR process, suggests Aadhaar use

Sawant further questioned the SIR process, saying the government should use Aadhaar cards to prevent duplicate voters. "... Why are they not using the Aadhar Cards?... If they use Aadhaar cards, then the creation of duplicate voters won't be possible... But if they don't accept Aadhar cards, that's where the problem starts," he said.

PM Modi calls for productive session, jibe at Opposition

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation ahead of the winter session of Parliament, calling on Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive session for the people. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled" due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections. He called upon them to put aside differences and work to ensure that sound policies and laws are passed in parliament, so as not to repeat the washout of the monsoon session.

"I would request that everyone think about the issues at hand. There is plenty of space for drama; whoever wants to do it can. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there; you have already said it during the defeat of the Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.

Winter Session Agenda

As per the schedule, the Winter session of Parliament will continue till December 19. While the previous monsoon session was considered a "washout" amid repeated sloganeering and protests by the Opposition parties regarding the ongoing SIR, the Opposition parties seek to raise the issue of the recent Delhi blast near the Red Fort, the air quality in the national capital, and foreign policy as well. (ANI)