DMK MP Tiruchi Siva accused the Centre of backtracking on its promise to discuss electoral reforms and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He stated the Opposition would ensure smooth House functioning once the discussion is scheduled.

DMK MP Accuses Centre of Backtracking on Poll Reform Talks

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday accused the Central government of going back on its commitments regarding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and electoral reforms, saying they had been repeatedly assured that the matter would be taken up, but no definite timeline was ever provided.

Speaking outside the parliament, Siva said the Opposition had made its stance clear: the House would run smoothly once the discussion on electoral reforms and the SIR was scheduled. "Today, in the all-party meeting, we raised the same issue (SIR)... Earlier too, we raised that electoral reforms must be given priority over any other subject... They said that it can be taken up later... Today, they started the listed business. And when we asked them about the assurance they had provided. We were told that it will be discussed shortly," Siva said to ANI.

Calling the government's response vague and non-committal, Siva added, "The earliest means no definite time. So we are asking for some time. After discussing the electoral reforms and the SIR, we will be prepared to participate and smooth running. We will not disrupt."

The DMK MP said the Opposition was united on the demand for a discussion on a single subject and accused the ruling party of being "stern" in refusing to take it up. "We are insisting on only one subject for discussion on behalf of the opposition parties. Whereas the government is stern on its side that it won't take it up. Earlier, they had also given commitments, but did not stand by them," he added.

Winter Session Opening Day Marred by Protests

Meanwhile, the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday turned turbulent as unrelenting protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls led to repeated adjournments in both Houses, eventually forcing adjournment for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition members pressed for an immediate debate on SIR, triggering uproar that stalled proceedings throughout the day. Amid the din, the House managed to pass a Bill to amend the GST law in Manipur, introduced earlier by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to replace an existing ordinance, after a brief discussion before being adjourned around 2:20 p.m.

Rajya Sabha Sees Walkout Despite Minister's Assurance

The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes of disruption. Despite Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating that the government was "not averse" to discussing SIR or broader electoral reforms, Opposition MPs demanded a clear timeline. Rijiju urged them not to "insist on setting conditions," but the clarification failed to pacify them, prompting members from several parties to stage a walkout.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar, defending the Opposition's decision, said they were "compelled to boycott the session." He added, "The Parliamentary Affairs Minister committed yesterday that there would be a discussion on SIR or electoral reforms today... We were cooperating for the smooth functioning of procedures. But it is unfortunate and ill-motivated by the ruling dispensation. What other option was left for us? It was their own commitment which they betrayed themselves."

BJP Accuses Opposition of 'Pre-determined Motive'

The ruling BJP, however, accused the Opposition of staging disruptions with political motives. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma criticised the boycott, asserting, "Some people are very impatient to disrupt the House. Our Parliamentary Affairs Minister says the government is ready to discuss every single point, but we will take up all subjects in an orderly manner. If someone still boycotts even after such a statement, it definitely has a pre-determined motive that they will not let the House function."

He further alleged that electoral setbacks were driving the opposition's behaviour: "They have lost in Bihar, and now they are fearful for the upcoming elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Congress is fearful of losing the states. That's why they need a diversion... the common citizens have understood this, and they will not be manipulated anymore."

The session also marked the first day of C.P. Radhakrishnan presiding as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, though the day's disruptions overshadowed the historic moment. (ANI)