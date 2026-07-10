Panicked scenes in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar after ten rounds were fired over a banquet hall lease dispute. One person was injured. Eyewitnesses allege a pre-planned conspiracy and a targeted attack on the owners by a rival group.

Panicked scenes erupted in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar area after at least ten rounds were fired during a violent dispute over the lease ownership of a local banquet hall, police said. One person sustained injuries after a bullet grazed his leg during the incident, which happened in the late hours of Thursday.

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Eyewitness Alleges Conspiracy

Rehan, an eyewitness to the incident, alleged a pre-planned conspiracy targeting the owners of the establishment. "They came here with forged documents, claiming that they are going to take possession and that this belongs to them. They have been harassing us for over six months," Rehan told ANI.

Detailing the history of the dispute, the eyewitness stated that the group had attempted a similar disruption a month ago. "We even went to the police station back then, and the matter was resolved. But today, a month later, they returned. They had previously occupied the premises and parked their vehicles here; about 40-45 of their men stood outside all day."

"We filed a complaint at the police station, and the matter was settled there. But then they suddenly returned, locked the gate, and opened fire," he added.

Rehan further alleged that the firing was a targeted attack. "At least 10 to 15 rounds were fired; there was a deliberate attempt to kill someone. There is a whole conspiracy to kill Suhail Chaudhary, the younger brother of the owner, Raja Chaudhary. This banquet hall belongs to us, though there are other owners too."

He also noted that the gunfire narrowly missed another family member. "A bullet grazed our mother; it just brushed past her. All their men fled after the incident," he said.

Owner's Wife Details Harrowing Ordeal

Speaking to ANI, Tamannah, the wife of the banquet hall owner, detailed the harrowing ordeal and alleged that the family had been facing open threats. "My husband has been running our banquet here for 12 years. But now, all of a sudden, they are trying to take possession. We showed our documents, and they turned out to be valid, but they said that if we don't hand them over, they will take it by fraud," Tamannah said.

She further stated that the miscreants resorted to physical intimidation to evict the family from the premises. "They forced us out and threatened us, saying, 'If you break the lock, I'll break your arm.' I told my brother-in-law not to say anything to them," she added.

Describing the moments when the violence escalated, Tamannah said, "At least 10 or 15 rounds were fired... A bullet grazed my mother-in-law's leg; it just grazed past. They also hurled abuses at us." (ANI)