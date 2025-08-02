Ahmedabad traffic police faced criticism for sponsoring 'women's safety' posters featuring controversial messages. The posters, warning against late-night parties and isolated areas to avoid rape, sparked outrage for their sexist tone.

‘Attending late-night parties could invite rape or gang rape'. ‘Do not take your friend to dark, isolated areas. What if there is a rape or gang rape?' Ahmedabad traffic police faced criticism for sponsoring these 'women's safety' posters featuring sexist and controversial messages.

Authorities have since removed the posters, admitting they were 'indecent' and claiming they never approved such language.

According to TOI report, the posters in Gujarati were seen pasted on dividers in areas like Sola and Chandlodia, with several of them carrying the name of a group called ‘Satarkta', and mentioning Ahmedabad traffic police as a sponsor. Top police officers, including Neeta Desai, DCP (Traffic West) and Shailesh Modi, ACP (Traffic Admin) confirmed that permission was indeed granted to Satarkta to put up posters "for traffic awareness".

But when the content of the posters went viral on social media and faced backlash, police distanced themselves from the controversy. "The posters have now been removed," said Modi, admitting they appeared "indecent".

N N Chaudhary, additional commissioner of police (traffic), also clarified that Satarkta Group, reportedly run by a local scribe, was allowed to put up traffic awareness posters, not messages laced with threats of sexual violence.

"We never approved such language. It is unacceptable," he said.