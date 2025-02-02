Gujarat woman alleges husband leaked private photos and videos after divorce demands

A 21-year-old woman from Memnagar, Ahmedabad, has filed a complaint against her husband for blackmail and online harassment after he leaked her private photos and videos on social media.

Ahmedabad: A 21-year-old woman hailing from Memnagar in Ahmedabad has filed a complaint against her husband, alleging blackmail and online harassment. She claims he leaked her private photos and videos on social media after she refused to return to their marital home and demanded a divorce.

The woman married her husband a year ago and initially lived with his joint family in Vadodara. However, she moved back to her parental home in Ahmedabad due to alleged mistreatment and a severe skin allergy.

After their marriage, the woman's husband allegedly had access to her Instagram account and continued using it even after she left his house. She suspects he recorded a video call without her consent, in which she showed him her upper body to show that her allergy had healed.

Blackmail and threats from her husband began after she refused to return to her marital home. In January, he uploaded her private pictures and videos on WhatsApp and Instagram, defaming her. The woman approached Ghatlodia police, who registered a complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began an investigation.

