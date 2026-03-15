Gujarat's strengthened Universal Immunisation Programme successfully vaccinated over 11.30 lakh infants, 24 lakh children, and 1.24 lakh women in 2025-26, marking significant progress in maternal and child healthcare in the state.

Gujarat has recorded major progress in maternal and child healthcare, with more than 11.30 lakh infants, 24 lakh children, and 1.24 lakh women vaccinated during 2025-26 under the state's strengthened, 'Universal Immunisation Programme' (UIP).

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Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to place maternal and child health at the forefront of the national agenda, the Gujarat Government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is achieving transformative milestones in this vital sector.

Record Vaccination Coverage in 2025-26

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's (CMO) release, by strengthening the 'Universal Immunisation Programme' in the state, a comprehensive protective shield is being provided to mothers and children. Under Gujarat's Universal Immunisation Campaign, over 11.30 lakh infants up to one year of age achieved full vaccination coverage during 2025-26. During this period, the BCG vaccine was administered to more than 11 lakh 94 thousand children, the Pentavalent (DPT-Hepatitis B-Hib) vaccine to 11 lakh 59 thousand children, and the Measles-Rubella vaccine to 11 lakh 24 thousand children.

School and Balvatika-Based Campaigns

Similarly, in coordination with the Education and Health Departments, a school and Balvatika-based vaccination campaign was also conducted. Under this, vaccines were administered to students aged 10 and 16 in schools, while in 2025, the second dose of DPT was given to 5-year-old children in Balvatikas. Combining both these categories, more than 24 lakh children were successfully vaccinated over the past year.

Maintaining Polio-Free Status

Additionally, to maintain Gujarat's polio-free status since 2007, the state government conducted a special campaign in 14 districts in 2025, providing polio drops to 24.65 lakh children in the 0 to 5-year age group.

Ensuring Last-Mile Vaccine Delivery

It is noteworthy that these various vaccination initiatives are implemented by the Government of Gujarat through "Teeka Express," "Mobile Mamata Diwas," and "Khil-Khilat Vehicles," ensuring that vaccination services reach even the most remote areas.

Special Campaign for Women and Children

The release stated that to give meaning to the mantra of "Healthy Woman, Empowered Society," the state government conducted a special maternal and child health-focused vaccination campaign during the "Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar" fortnight organised between September 17 and October 2, 2025. In this campaign, more than 3 lakh 58 thousand children and 1 lakh 24 thousand pregnant women were vaccinated. Under this drive, pregnant women were given the Tetanus-Diphtheria vaccine during antenatal check-ups, while children received BCG, Pentavalent, Measles-Rubella, Pneumococcal, Injectable Polio, Oral Polio, and Rotavirus vaccines.

Targeted Measles-Rubella Elimination Drive

On National Immunisation Day, Gujarat is set to launch a one-day intensive campaign for the elimination of Measles-Rubella. The Health Department of the state government has identified high-risk areas based on real-time data obtained from the Vaccine Preventable Disease Surveillance Information Management System (VSIMS) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) portal. With a special focus on children from other states living in industrial areas and border districts, the goal is to ensure full vaccination for children aged 9 months to 10 years.

New HPV Vaccination Campaign for Adolescent Girls

The nationwide HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination campaign, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2026, is also being carried out swiftly and systematically in Gujarat. To ensure that daughters do not face any health issues, the state government is strictly following all safety protocols, including ensuring they are not on an empty stomach before vaccination and maintaining a 30-minute observation period post-vaccination. This campaign targets girls in the 14 to 15-year age group. This vaccine, which costs between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 in the private sector, is being provided free of charge by the state government to eligible girls. This initiative by the Government of India is considered a significant step toward protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer. (ANI)