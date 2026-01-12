Gujarat held a seminar in Rajkot to outline its "Roadmap to develop the Blue Bio-economy @Viksit Gujarat 2047." The plan focuses on using marine resources, biotechnology, and seaweed cultivation for economic growth and to become a global biotech hub.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a high-level seminar on "Roadmap to develop the Blue Bio-economy @Viksit Gujarat 2047" was organised at the Rajkot Regional Vibrant Conference by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and the Department of Biotechnology. In the presence of Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, an action plan was presented for Gujarat's economic advancement through the technological use of marine resources, according to a release.

During the seminar, Modhwadia said, "So far, limited research has been conducted on marine resources and ecosystems. Knowledge about balanced development while conserving marine biodiversity and natural wealth is also limited. At present, some research is underway, and it is commendable that new startups are progressing in this field." Referring to the Prime Minister's special policies for fisheries, he further added, "We must undertake special efforts to enrich the Blue Bio-economy and seize the unique opportunities available in Gujarat to move forward in this area."

Strategic Initiatives and Goals

In the presence of the Minister, special MoUs were signed on biotechnology and the Blue Economy, and new startup products were also launched. With Gujarat having the country's longest coastline, emphasis was placed on transforming this natural wealth into economic prosperity through biotechnology.

Key Areas of Focus

The seminar discussions highlighted innovative research aimed at producing medicines, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics from marine plants and organisms. Seaweed cultivation was identified as a promising avenue to generate employment and establish processing units, while modern biotech tools were seen as crucial for enhancing productivity in the fisheries sector, the release stated.

Experts further emphasized the role of mangroves and marine ecosystems in absorbing carbon dioxide and maintaining environmental balance. They underscored the decisive role of the Blue Bio-economy in positioning Gujarat as a global biotech hub by 2047 through technology and innovation. Provisions for special grants to encourage startups and research were deliberated, along with the need to transition from traditional marine businesses to a knowledge-based Blue Economy.

Generating energy from marine waste and conducting research on saline-water plants were also highlighted as key strategies to accelerate Gujarat's development.

Distinguished Attendees

The seminar witnessed the participation of several distinguished attendees. Rajya Sabha MP Kesridevsinh Zala, Secretary of the Gujarat State Department of Science & Technology Shri P. Bharti, Director of the Gujarat Biotechnology Mission Digvijaysinh Jadeja, and Director General of Gujarat Biotechnology University Subir Majmudar were present. In addition, industry leaders, researchers, and young scientists actively contributed to the deliberations, reinforcing the collaborative spirit behind Gujarat's vision for a sustainable and innovative Blue Bio-economy, the release added.