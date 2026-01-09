Two trucks collided head-on and caught fire on the Godhra-Ahmedabad National Highway in Gujarat early Friday. Fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. Details on injuries or the cause of the accident are still awaited.

A fire broke out after two trucks collided head-on near Dr Na Muvada village on the Godhra-Ahmedabad National Highway in Gujarat early Friday morning. Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire.

Emergency Response at the Scene

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information and managed to control the blaze before it could spread further. Firefighters are currently battling the flames, with thick smoke billowing from the vehicles. Further details regarding injuries or the cause of the accident are awaited. (ANI)