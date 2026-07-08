Under CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is renovating Madhavpur's Shri Krishna-Rukmini Yatradham into a global spiritual hub. The project includes a temple facelift, beach development, and infrastructure upgrades to boost religious tourism and local economy.

Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', Gujarat is advancing religious tourism under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, the state is renovating Shri Krishna-Rukmini Yatradham at Madhavpur in Porbandar, the sacred site of the marriage of Bhagvan Shri Krishna and Rukminiji, aiming to make it a global spiritual destination.

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Project Overview and Phased Development

The master plan brings together all historically significant sites within a one-kilometre radius of Madhavpur village into a single pilgrimage circuit. Following the completion of the first phase at a cost of Rs 47.99 crore, work on the second phase has now begun.

The first phase included the Shri Rukminiji Temple, Chori Myra (the sacred wedding altar), Brahma Kund and the grand main entrance, all inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The second phase is being taken up at a cost of Rs 43.72 crore and is expected to be completed within two years. The temple will be given a complete facelift at a cost of Rs 20.25 crore. Once completed, the site will reflect a unique blend of spirituality, history and ancient architecture, offering a renewed devotional experience for visitors.

Beachfront Development and Tourist Amenities

The beach area near the temple is being developed as a major tourism attraction. A 200-metre-long beachfront will be created. Alongside this, modern food kiosks, high-tech toilet facilities and well-designed food court seating arrangements are being developed to ensure comfort and convenience for tourists.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Enhancements

To efficiently manage large crowds during the Madhavpur fair and other festivals, the outer area of the temple complex is being systematically developed. A spacious outer plaza and organised parking facility, being built at a cost of Rs 5.31 crore, will ensure smooth movement, safety and ease for devotees.

To strengthen connectivity, the approach road from the local turtle breeding centre to the Madhavrayaji Temple is being widened to 9 metres. This upgrade, taken up by the Roads and Buildings Department, will permanently resolve the issue of narrow access and ensure smoother movement for visitors.

Aesthetic Revamp and Modernization

The Rukmini-Krishna Dham is being given a refreshed aesthetic identity to attract youth. With an allocation of Rs 3.45 crore, the area will have landscaped zones, colourful fountains, artistic sculptures depicting Sanatan culture, clear signboards and well-designed selfie points.

Underground and Smart Systems

The entire area is being developed with underground electrical and plumbing systems to preserve the visual beauty of the complex. A comprehensive network of electrical, plumbing and smart irrigation systems is being laid to ensure efficient maintenance and sustained greenery of trees, plants and landscaped zones across the site.

Economic and Spiritual Impact

The transformation of Madhavpur into a grand spiritual destination will not just strengthen the faith of millions of devotees but will also open new avenues for local employment and economic growth. (ANI)